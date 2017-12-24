Deon Cain can build on his own legacy, and more, with strong CFP performance

Deon Cain heard throughout the offseason that he was supposed to be the next Mike Williams.
Williams, Clemson’s leading receiver in 2016, entered the NFL draft after helping the Tigers to last year’s national title. Cain, his backup, was drawing comparisons to Clemson’s star wideout as soon as Williams announced he would be turning pro.
Perhaps the only person not making a connection between the two was Cain.
The Florida native had no interest in trying to follow in someone else’s footsteps, even a receiver who accomplished as much as Williams did. Instead, Cain entered 2017 striving to be the best version of himself that he could be.
“I could never be Mike. Mike was his own person and I’m Deon Cain. At the end of the day I just want to stamp and leave my legacy at Clemson of people wanting to be like Cain,” he said. “Mike was a great player. I learned a lot from him. I just always wanted to leave my legacy like he left his.”
No matter what happens over the next two weeks Cain has certainly left his mark as a Tiger.
He jump-started Clemson’s offense during last year’s national title game, getting loose for a 43-yard reception after the Tigers fell behind 14-0 and were off to a slow start offensively.
Clemson went on to score on the drive and finished with 35 points while winning its first national title since 1981.
Cain ended up with five catches for 94 yards and Clemson’s longest reception of the game last season against Alabama and enters this year’s matchup as the team’s leader in receiving yards with 659 and touchdowns with six.
“We needed a spark because throughout the first and second quarter we wasn’t moving the ball efficiently enough on offense,” Cain said of last year’s game. “I felt like we just needed a big play. My number was called and I just took advantage of my opportunity. After that our offense was rolling. I know how our offense is. Once we get a big, huge spark, after that our offense is unstoppable, and then we just kept on moving.”
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney added that Cain and Williams are each special players in their own way.
Cain has not matched Williams’ All-American numbers from last year, due partly to the fact that the Tigers are using a more run-based offense in 2016, but he is a big reason why Clemson is back in the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive season.
“I think both are elite talents. I think Deon’s had a really good year. He’s much-improved. ... He’s made some huge plays in big moments, the national championship being one of them last year. He’s just matured a ton, but he’s had a very good year,” Swinney said. “But he and Mike are just different. Mike’s a 225-pound monster. Deon’s a little more athletic, faster, but also a crafty, physical receiver. I’m proud of him.”
Cain is unsure of what his future holds following the College Football Playoff.
He is projected to be a high draft pick in next year’s NFL draft, potentially even a first-round selection. But Cain also has some areas of his game that he is hoping to improve.
“As of right now I’m mostly just trying to focus on the season. ... I’m mostly just trying to stay level-headed on the next few games that we have coming up. That’s mostly it,” Cain said of his future. “I think I’ve had a decent season. ... I haven’t felt like I’ve played my best game yet, but I’m pretty sure I’ve been working hard in practice and on and off the field and stuff just to prepare and get my mind and body right for the next couple of games.”
Cain is aware that a strong game against Alabama, which has one of the top secondaries in the country, could boost his draft stock.
“I’m pretty sure that would help just because of who Alabama is,” he said. “And especially another win in the national championship game would be a good help to my grade.”
If the Tigers do go on to win another title don’t be surprised if it’s Cain that once again provides a spark.
Sugar Bowl
Who: No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Alabama
When: 8:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1
Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans
TV: ESPN
Line: Alabama by 3
