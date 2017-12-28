Former Clemson Tiger star DeAndre Hopkins’ season over earlier than expected

DeAndre Hopkins’ spectacular season was going to end after this week as the Houston Texans will miss the NFL playoffs.
But the former Clemson Tigers star receiver is expected to get a head start on the offseason. Hopkins was listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts because of a calf injury.
Hopkins isn’t expected to play according to the Houston Chronicle. Should he sit out, it will be the first time the player nicknamed “Nuk” will miss a game in his five-year NFL career.
Yet another blow to Texans. DeAndre Hopkins (calf) to miss the first game of his five year career. Playing with three QBs had 96 catches for 1,378 yards and 13 TDs. No. 2 receiver? RB Lamar Miller with 36 catches.— John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) December 28, 2017
The Central, S.C. native is having a superb season, cementing his status as one of the best receivers in the NFL. He leads the NFL with 13 touchdown receptions, and should finish the season as No. 1 in that category.
Hopkins is among the league leaders in receptions (5th with 96), targets (1st with 176) receiving yards (2nd with 1,378) and catches of 20 yards or longer (2nd with 24).
He was named to the Pro Bowl last week, along with Texans teammate Jadeveon Clowney. There’s no word if this injury will prevent him from playing in the NFL’s all-star game.
Additionally, Hopkins might have made the catch of the season with his sensational touchdown reception against the Steelers last week. Hopkins batted the ball to himself, as he fought off a defender and somehow got his feet in bounds while securing the ball for the score.
NO. WHAT. CATCH OF THE YEAR!?@DeAndreHopkins is BAD man! #Texans#PITvsHOU pic.twitter.com/k0Wgx2JlCv— NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2017
Hopkins has delivered one of the best season’s of his career, while catching passes from multiple quarterbacks.
The Texans were winning with fellow Clemson alum Deshaun Watson at quarterback. But the rookie tore his ACL and it has been a revolving door behind center, with Tom Savage, T.J. Yates and Taylor Heinicke taking snaps.
Hopkins played at Clemson from 2010-12, making an impact as a true freshman and improving every season until he left early after his junior year. As a Tiger, Hopkins had 206 receptions for 3,020 yards and 27 touchdowns.
He was named first-team All-ACC after his junior year, when he had league-best 1,405 yards on 82 catches and a school-record 18 touchdowns (second in the nation).
Hopkins was selected in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Texans.
