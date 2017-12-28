Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) makes a touchdown catch between Jacksonville Jaguars strong safety Barry Church (42) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) during the second quarter at EverBank Field.
Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) makes a touchdown catch between Jacksonville Jaguars strong safety Barry Church (42) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) during the second quarter at EverBank Field. Reinhold Matay USA TODAY
Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) makes a touchdown catch between Jacksonville Jaguars strong safety Barry Church (42) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) during the second quarter at EverBank Field. Reinhold Matay USA TODAY

Clemson University

Former Clemson Tiger star DeAndre Hopkins’ season over earlier than expected

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

December 28, 2017 03:21 PM

HOUSTON

DeAndre Hopkins’ spectacular season was going to end after this week as the Houston Texans will miss the NFL playoffs.

But the former Clemson Tigers star receiver is expected to get a head start on the offseason. Hopkins was listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts because of a calf injury.

Hopkins isn’t expected to play according to the Houston Chronicle. Should he sit out, it will be the first time the player nicknamed “Nuk” will miss a game in his five-year NFL career.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Central, S.C. native is having a superb season, cementing his status as one of the best receivers in the NFL. He leads the NFL with 13 touchdown receptions, and should finish the season as No. 1 in that category.

Hopkins is among the league leaders in receptions (5th with 96), targets (1st with 176) receiving yards (2nd with 1,378) and catches of 20 yards or longer (2nd with 24).

He was named to the Pro Bowl last week, along with Texans teammate Jadeveon Clowney. There’s no word if this injury will prevent him from playing in the NFL’s all-star game.

Additionally, Hopkins might have made the catch of the season with his sensational touchdown reception against the Steelers last week. Hopkins batted the ball to himself, as he fought off a defender and somehow got his feet in bounds while securing the ball for the score.

Hopkins has delivered one of the best season’s of his career, while catching passes from multiple quarterbacks.

The Texans were winning with fellow Clemson alum Deshaun Watson at quarterback. But the rookie tore his ACL and it has been a revolving door behind center, with Tom Savage, T.J. Yates and Taylor Heinicke taking snaps.

Hopkins played at Clemson from 2010-12, making an impact as a true freshman and improving every season until he left early after his junior year. As a Tiger, Hopkins had 206 receptions for 3,020 yards and 27 touchdowns.

He was named first-team All-ACC after his junior year, when he had league-best 1,405 yards on 82 catches and a school-record 18 touchdowns (second in the nation).

Hopkins was selected in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Texans.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cornerback Ryan Carter on what makes Clemsons’s DL special

    Tigers have one of nation’s best defensive fronts

Cornerback Ryan Carter on what makes Clemsons’s DL special

Cornerback Ryan Carter on what makes Clemsons’s DL special 1:36

Cornerback Ryan Carter on what makes Clemsons’s DL special
Clemson LB Dorian O’Daniel previews matchup with Alabama 2:17

Clemson LB Dorian O’Daniel previews matchup with Alabama
Clemson arrives for Sugar Bowl in New Orleans 2:28

Clemson arrives for Sugar Bowl in New Orleans

View More Video