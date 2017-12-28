Alabama RB: Lack of execution, not Clemson defense, led to offensive struggles last year

Alabama got off to a fast start in last year’s national title game against Clemson, scoring the first 14 points and putting together two long touchdown drives before the Tigers got on the board midway through the second quarter.
But the early success the Crimson Tide had on offense did not last long.
Alabama was 2-for-15 on third-downs in the game and did not convert a third down the final three quarters.
Crimson Tide running back Damien Harris believes the offensive struggles were self-inflicted rather than caused by Clemson’s defense.
“I don’t really know if it was that much of what they did. I think we had a lot of miscommunication, a lot of lack of fundamental execution plays that caused us to have negative plays, whether it wasn’t blocking the right guy or taking the right step, getting beat inside out, things like that,” Harris said Thursday in New Orleans. “Again, I don’t really think it was that much of what they did. I thought we just had a lack of fundamental execution in that game.”
Alabama finished with 376 yards compared with the 511 by the Tigers. The Crimson Tide managed to score points on only five of their 16 possessions and had seven three-and-outs.
“In the first half of the game last year we came out, we went up 14-0, we were playing well on offense, defense … In the second half we had a little bit of success, but it just wasn’t the same execution that we had in the first half,” Harris said. “They outplayed us in the second half and were able to come out with a win.”
FINDING MOTIVATION
Clemson cornerback Ryan Carter said the Tigers found extra motivation for this season after hearing all offseason that they would take a step back with the departures of Deshaun Watson, Mike Williams and several other stars.
Instead, Clemson is back in the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive year.
“We lost all of these playmakers, ‘How are we going to respond? How are we going to be able to be that same team?’ There was a lot of doubters, but I think the big thing for us is that we knew exactly that we could be in this same position again,” Carter said. “We have a lot of guys that have been in this situation. I think it was big for us trying to block out that outside noise, trying to not let that get in our heads.”
TOUGH TO TACKLE
Alabama has a talented and deep group of running backs.
The top 10 rushers for the Crimson Tide all average better than 5 yards per carry, led by Harris, who averages 8.2.
Bo Scarbrough averages 5.1 yards per carry, while Najee Harris averages 5.6
“I just think it’s a huge physical challenge … You’re not going to get them down with arm tackles and being out of your gap, stepping the wrong way, putting your hands in the wrong spots. They’ll expose you,” Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables said. “These are the best of the best in college football, blocking and carrying the ball.”
