Trash talk on Bourbon Street? Clemson players claim there’s been some

NEW ORLEANS – Clemson players have made it no secret that they have been enjoying their time in New Orleans this week.
Alabama players have been less open about going out at night, but several Clemson players said Saturday at Sugar Bowl Media Day that they have seen members of the Crimson Tide out and about, including on Bourbon Street.
“We’ve seen them and said some stuff,” linebacker Kendall Joseph said.
Joseph was asked to clarify if the teams have engaged in trash talk and replied, “Not from us. They were… We don’t care, man. We’re just ready to play football.”
Never miss a local story.
Tigers cornerback Ryan Carter added that he has interacted with some Alabama players as well.
“We saw them a couple of times on Bourbon Street. They have their whole gear on and rocking their gear. And they’re a lot bigger than everybody else, so it’s evident to see them,” he said. “I think they were talking a little trash to coach (Dabo) Swinney when he was walking by his first night on Bourbon Street… I think some of the players yelled at him just talking trash, trying to be loud and be extra.”
Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell added that it has all been in good fun.
“We’ve kind of been on that little childish, little kid stuff. You just give them that little look and then look back straight,” he said laughing.
Comments