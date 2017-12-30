More Videos

Clemson's Tony Elliott previews Sugar Bowl matchup vs. Alabama 9:40

Clemson's Tony Elliott previews Sugar Bowl matchup vs. Alabama

Pause
Hunter Renfrow previews matchup with Alabama 2:43

Hunter Renfrow previews matchup with Alabama

For Dylan Wonnum, here's the pitch and appeal of South Carolina 1:58

For Dylan Wonnum, here's the pitch and appeal of South Carolina

Need to know: New SC laws for 2018 1:06

Need to know: New SC laws for 2018

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy 0:50

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy

'Headhunter' reputation OK with USC signee Rosendo Louis 1:42

'Headhunter' reputation OK with USC signee Rosendo Louis

Dawn Staley talks Te’a Cooper waiver, Lindsey Spann’s return from injury 0:33

Dawn Staley talks Te’a Cooper waiver, Lindsey Spann’s return from injury

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:00

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

Columbia strip club shut down by county 2:37

Columbia strip club shut down by county

Frank Martin, USC turn focus to SEC play 1:33

Frank Martin, USC turn focus to SEC play

  • Clemson RB Travis Etienne on choosing Tigers, preparing for Sugar Bowl

    Louisiana native Travis Etienne talks with media in New Orleans

Louisiana native Travis Etienne talks with media in New Orleans mconnolly@thestate.com
Louisiana native Travis Etienne talks with media in New Orleans mconnolly@thestate.com

Clemson University

Trash talk on Bourbon Street? Clemson players claim there’s been some

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

December 30, 2017 06:53 PM

NEW ORLEANS – Clemson players have made it no secret that they have been enjoying their time in New Orleans this week.

Alabama players have been less open about going out at night, but several Clemson players said Saturday at Sugar Bowl Media Day that they have seen members of the Crimson Tide out and about, including on Bourbon Street.

“We’ve seen them and said some stuff,” linebacker Kendall Joseph said.

Joseph was asked to clarify if the teams have engaged in trash talk and replied, “Not from us. They were… We don’t care, man. We’re just ready to play football.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tigers cornerback Ryan Carter added that he has interacted with some Alabama players as well.

“We saw them a couple of times on Bourbon Street. They have their whole gear on and rocking their gear. And they’re a lot bigger than everybody else, so it’s evident to see them,” he said. “I think they were talking a little trash to coach (Dabo) Swinney when he was walking by his first night on Bourbon Street… I think some of the players yelled at him just talking trash, trying to be loud and be extra.”

Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell added that it has all been in good fun.

“We’ve kind of been on that little childish, little kid stuff. You just give them that little look and then look back straight,” he said laughing.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Clemson's Tony Elliott previews Sugar Bowl matchup vs. Alabama 9:40

Clemson's Tony Elliott previews Sugar Bowl matchup vs. Alabama

Pause
Hunter Renfrow previews matchup with Alabama 2:43

Hunter Renfrow previews matchup with Alabama

For Dylan Wonnum, here's the pitch and appeal of South Carolina 1:58

For Dylan Wonnum, here's the pitch and appeal of South Carolina

Need to know: New SC laws for 2018 1:06

Need to know: New SC laws for 2018

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy 0:50

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy

'Headhunter' reputation OK with USC signee Rosendo Louis 1:42

'Headhunter' reputation OK with USC signee Rosendo Louis

Dawn Staley talks Te’a Cooper waiver, Lindsey Spann’s return from injury 0:33

Dawn Staley talks Te’a Cooper waiver, Lindsey Spann’s return from injury

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:00

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

Columbia strip club shut down by county 2:37

Columbia strip club shut down by county

Frank Martin, USC turn focus to SEC play 1:33

Frank Martin, USC turn focus to SEC play

  • Clemson's Tony Elliott previews Sugar Bowl matchup vs. Alabama

    Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott discusses the Tigers' Sugar Bowl game against Alabama.

Clemson's Tony Elliott previews Sugar Bowl matchup vs. Alabama

View More Video