Alabama player fires back at Dabo’s ‘trash talk’ and Renfrow’s ‘lies’

At least one Alabama player is giving credit to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow for providing the “ammunition” the Tide needed to beat the Tigers in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Monday night.
Alabama defensive back Tony Brown said Swinney disrespected the Tide by voting for Ohio State ahead of Alabama as a playoff team in the Coaches Poll.
"I love Dabo for all the ammunition he gave this team, man," Brown said in an interview with AL.com. "He gave this team a lot of ammunition to come play this game and to dominate every play. They told us we weren't ready. They told us we weren't worthy of a top-four team.
"I mean, look, that's what happens when you talk trash to us. That's what happens. We're going to show you."
Brown also had words for Renfrow, who told reporters earlier in the week he apologized to Brown for previous instances of trash talking because "maybe apologizing would get in his head."
Brown took issue with that, and said, "I love the lies he told."
"Didn't happen. The lie Hunter Renfrow told the media about trying to hit me up," Brown said. "I didn't read the whole story but from what I heard he said, we were talking trash during the game and he felt bad about what happened during the game and he tried to contact me and it didn't happen. That didn't happen at all."
