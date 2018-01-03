No. 25 Clemson earns ninth consecutive victory with win at Boston College

Clemson men’s basketball earned its ninth consecutive win Wednesday night as the Tigers defeated Boston College 74-70 in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Clemson led 38-23 at halftime and was up by as many as 19 in the first half before the Eagles rallied and tied the game in the final minutes.
With the game tied at 68 and 48 seconds remaining, Marcquise Reed made a pair of free throws to give Clemson the lead. The Tigers were 6-for-6 on free-throw attempts in the final minute and played strong defense to secure the win.
“This was a hard-fought win and certainly they had tremendous momentum there from the middle to the end of the game,” Tigers coach Brad Brownell said on ESPN. “I was just pleased with our guys’ late-game execution.”
Donte Grantham led the way for the Tigers with 23 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and three steals while continuing his strong play during his senior season.
“He does a little bit of everything,” Brownell said. “If we need him to rebound he rebounds. He can handle the ball versus pressure and pass… He played a terrific game.”
Clemson had four players finish in double figures as Reed added 17, Elijah Thomas finished 16 points and four rebounds and Gabe Devoe added 10.
Boston College (10-5, 1-2) was led by Jerome Robinson, who finished with 28 points and made 6 of his 9 3-point attempts.
Clemson (13-1, 2-0) will host Louisville Saturday at noon.
Comments