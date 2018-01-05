Clemson football adds new assistant coach

Clemson will have five coaches on both sides of the ball beginning in 2018.
The Tigers have hired Lemanski Hall as a defensive assistant coach, the school announced Friday.
Hall, a college teammate of Dabo Swinney’s at Alabama, has been working as a defensive analyst for the Tigers since 2015. Hall will coach defensive ends for the Tigers and will be Clemson’s 10th assistant coach. The NCAA is allowing teams to have a 10th assistant coach starting in 2018.
Hall’s deal is for two years and he will be paid $300,000 per year. He can also make up to $95,000 in incentives.
“We have prepared for this transition all year,” Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said. “We thought the rule was going to pass last spring, but it did not. This will be an easy transition because he has been with the program the last three years. He has been around winning programs all his life… Lemanski is very knowledgeable and will make a great contribution to our staff. I know he is excited to be on the field with our defensive ends.”
As an analyst, Lemanski was allowed to attend practices and games but was not permitted to provide coaching to players.
He did offer suggestions in meeting rooms and during film breakdown.
Hall has known Swinney since they were teammates at Alabama from 1990-92. He is a native of Valley, Alabama, and was a starting linebacker on the 1992 national championship team.
Hall was drafted by the Houston Oilers and played in the NFL for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings. He was a starter for the Vikings in 2001, his next to the last season in the league. He played in 101 NFL games over nine seasons (1994-02).
After his playing career, Hall worked with the Tennessee Titans through the NFL Minority Coaching Fellowship. He also worked as a recruiting coordinator and pro-performance director at D1 Sports Training and Therapy and as a strength and conditioning coach at Christ Presbyterian Academy. For the seven years prior to his arrival at Clemson, Hall was the linebackers coach at Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tenn.
