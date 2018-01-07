Clemson WR declares for NFL draft

Clemson junior wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud announced Sunday afternoon that he will not return for his senior season of eligibility and will enter the NFL draft.
The Florida native is the second Clemson underclassmen to declare for the draft, joining offensive lineman Taylor Hearn.
McCloud finished third on Clemson’s team in receptions and receiving yards in 2017, catching 49 passes for 503 yards and a touchdown.
He also averaged more than 12 yards per punt return, including a 77-yard touchdown against N.C. State.
“My decision to come to Clemson was one of the best decisions of my life. The amount of success we’ve had as a team has been unbelievable and something that I will always cherish and never forget,” McCloud posted on social media. “After praying day and night and discussing my future with my family (and) coach (Dabo) Swinney, I’ve decided to declare for the 2018 NFL draft.”
McCloud was rated as one of the top receivers in the country coming out of Sickles High in Tampa and immediately made an impact for the Tigers.
He caught 29 passes for 251 yards as a true freshman and finished with 49 catches for 472 yards and two touchdowns in 2016 while helping Clemson win the national title.
McCloud helped out on defense some this past season, including in the final drive of Clemson’s pivotal win at N.C. State.
“I’d like to thank my teammates for all the support and hard work they’ve put in to help this program be a championship contender year-in and year-out, my coaches for pushing me each and every day to be a better man first and foremost, and to develop into the player I am today,” McCloud said.
Fellow junior receiver Deon Cain could opt to join McCloud in declaring for the NFL draft, but the Tigers still will still return a talented receiving corps, including Hunter Renfrow, Tee Higgins and Amari Rodgers.
