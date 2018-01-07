Clemson WR declares for NFL draft

1:39 Marcquise Reed, Gabe DeVoe recap Clemson’s win over Louisville Pause

14:35 After Sugar Bowl loss, Dabo Swinney and Kelly Bryant react and reflect

0:52 Look: Clemson QB signee Trevor Lawrence in action

4:50 Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell talks loss to Alabama

1:57 Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 29 points against Hammond

2:27 Emotional Christian Wilkins recaps Clemson’s loss to Alabama

0:54 Take a look at the Gamecocks' win over Vanderbilt

0:58 What this proposal could mean to Columbia's bar scene

0:43 The cat came back: Lost cat is returned to relieved owner