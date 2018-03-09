Clemson tight end could be a pleasant surprise for the Tigers in 2018

Garrett Williams was set to be Clemson’s most experienced returning tight end for the 2017 season before a torn ACL in the spring cost him the year.
Williams rehabbed and was healthy enough to play during the latter part of last season, but after conferring with Dabo Swinney and Clemson’s coaching staff, everyone decided that Williams would use his redshirt year and return in 2018.
The Orlando native is now healthy and has impressed early in spring practice. He will compete with last year’s starter, Milan Richard, as well as J.C. Chalk and Cannon Smith for playing time.
“Garrett is doing very well. I’ve been incredibly pleased with Garrett Williams,” Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said. “He’s made some nice plays in the passing game. He brings a presence physically. He’s been a bright spot for us after five days. I’m very encouraged.”
Williams played in all 15 games for Clemson as a freshman and again as a sophomore and was used mostly as a blocker.
He recorded one start in 2016 and caught a pair of passes, including one against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl, that season.
He had a chance to replace Jordan Leggett as Clemson’s starting tight end for 2017 until he suffered the knee injury.
“The worst thing about being out is feeling like you're not contributing anything and feeling like you're just out there and taking up space,” Williams said. “But being back and being with everybody all the time, it makes you really appreciate it more. I look forward to competing again with all the tight ends and with the offense and really getting after it."
Williams was able to work on the mental part of the game while he was physically limited.
He learned Clemson’s offense inside and out and believes that studying the playbook will pay off this season.
Williams’ goal is to be a bigger part of the passing game in 2018 after contributing mostly as a blocker his first two years.
"That's what I really tried to spend a lot of time on because it just doesn't come to me as naturally. I’ve just got to be consistent,” he said.
Tigers co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said Williams has proven what he can do as a blocker, and he is becoming a bigger threat in the passing game.
“I’m hoping that by the end of the spring that he’s going to be back full confidence and really make progress in catching the ball and just being a tough, physical guy,” Elliott said. “Nobody’s going to work harder. Nobody’s going to be more committed. He brings an unbelievable amount of leadership to our whole team and the tight ends.”
