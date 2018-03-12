Clemson has attention of West Coast linebacker

Bellflower Calif. linebacker Spencer Lytle (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) is a hot recruiting target with offers from the likes of Clemson, Notre Dame, Arizona State, UCLA, Texas A&M, Virginia, Arizona, Nebraska, Pitt, Indiana, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Cal and others. Clemson has caught his eye and he plans to visit the Tigers soon.
"Clemson is no doubt amongst my top programs," Lytle said. "I have a great relationship with Coach Venables. We either text or talk daily. There really is nothing not to like about Clemson. Championship football with very good academics is hard to beat. Facilities, I hear, are off the charts and Clemson is in a great part of the country.
"Coach has been great about sending my family videos and a ton of information about what Clemson offers in and out of football. He really stresses how Clemson prepares players academically as a student and professionally for life after football. Clemson football really seems like a tight family that really cares about its players."
Lytle has watched the Clemson defense from afar. From what Venables has told him, he has what the Tigers are looking for in a linebacker.
"They like my nose for the football and how I play in space, tackling and covering," he said. "He also likes my football IQ on film. Coach Venables feels I could play outside or inside in Clemson's defense."
Lytle has visited TCU and Cal. He plans to visit Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Oregon and Louisville in coming weeks.
Lytle is looking at his Clemson visit April 6-7 though he said that could be moved up.
"No doubt Clemson will 100 percent be in my final schools." Lytle said.
Lytle said he will have enough credits to graduate in December and will leave it up to the school he chooses as to whether or not he needs to enroll early.
Notes:
▪ Atlanta defensive back Kyle Hamilton has Clemson in his final six. The others are Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Northwestern and Duke.
▪ New Orleans defensive back Devin Bush released a final five of Clemson, Tennessee, LSU, Auburn and Oklahoma
