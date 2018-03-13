Former Clemson star Sammy Watkins to sign with new NFL team

Former Clemson star receiver Sammy Watkins has found a new home.
Watkins, who played for the Los Angeles Rams last season, will sign with the Kansas City Chiefs when free agency opens Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport reports that Watkins’ deal is for three years and $48 million, with $30 million fully guaranteed.
Watkins, a Florida native, was drafted No. 4 overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 2014 NFL draft.
Never miss a local story.
He has caught 192 passes for 3,052 yards and 25 touchdowns through the first four years of his NFL career.
Last season Watkins recorded 39 catches for 593 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games.
Comments