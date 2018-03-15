What Clemson must do to top New Mexico State in the NCAA Tournament

Clemson is looking to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in more than 20 years when it faces New Mexico State Friday night in San Diego.
The Tigers, the No. 5 seed in the Midwest, will face the Aggies on truTV about 10 p.m.
In order to earn a win in the first round of the tourney, Clemson will need to find a way to slow down New Mexico State leading scorer Zach Lofton and must also keep Jemerrio Jones off the boards.
Lofton is averaging nearly 20 points per game and leads the Aggies with 83 3-pointers made. He is shooting 38 percent from behind the arc and also averages five rebounds and two assists per game.
“He’s an extremely talented player,” Tigers coach Brad Brownell said. “Really good, super athlete, can get shots off quickly. He makes deep 3s, gets to the rim, (isolations). He’s a terrific player.”
Jones is only 6-foot-5 but pulls down 13.2 rebounds per game. He is second nationally in rebounds, behind only Devontae Cacok of UNCW, who averages 13.5 rebounds.
“Just a nose for the ball, something you don’t coach. Just certain guys have it,” Brownell said. “They just have a high motor where they’re extremely active and athletic and just go for the ball all the time. And just have a knack for knowing where it’s kind of going to go. And then athletically are gifted enough to go make plays.”
Jones is also the second leading scorer for the Aggies, averaging 11 points per game, and he leads New Mexico State in assists at 3.1 per game.
“The unique thing about him is he’s then good enough as a basketball player to bring the ball up the floor and initiate their break,” Brownell said. “It eliminates the need to outlet and puts more pressure on your defense.”
While Clemson is in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011, New Mexico State is back in the tourney for the seventh time since 2010.
The Aggies have not won a game in the tourney since 1993 but have made the NCAAs seven of the past eight years.
“I think the thing that sticks out the most is that they’re used to winning. Their guys are used to winning. They won last year. They won 28 this year,” Brownell said. “Very impressed with their ability to guard. Very athletic team that really comes after you in transition. They rebound the fire out of it. Kids play extremely hard.”
New Mexico State has already earned wins over Miami and Illinois so far this season and will try to earn its third win against a Power 5 team against the Tigers.
“You can see when you watch them play that they’re a very confident group,” Brownell said. “They’ve knocked off a bunch of high majors already so they have reason to believe that they’re good. They’re certainly capable of making a run, just like we are.”
