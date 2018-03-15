Ryan Carter makes the most of his opportunity to impress at Clemson's pro day

The day Ryan Carter has been waiting for finally came on Thursday.
The former Clemson cornerback, who was not invited to the NFL combine, got his chance to impress NFL teams during Clemson’s pro day at its indoor facility.
Carter was not invited to the combine, despite being the Tigers’ best defensive back in 2017. But he still believes he has what it takes to play at the next level.
“It was a good experience. I feel like it’s been prolonged, like it’s been taking forever. But I feel really good about today,” Carter said. “I came out here and just tried to show them everything I can as far as letting them know that I’m a guy that’s been working, even though I didn’t get invited to the combine. I feel like I had a really good day.”
While the top NFL prospects were at the combine at the end of February and in early March, Carter was working out in Miami, counting down the days until he got his chance to impress.
The Georgia native bench pressed 225 pounds 16 times on Thursday, and although official 40-yard dash times were not kept, he felt good about the way he ran.
“I just tried to come in here like this is my combine. This is my way to show them that I have been preparing just as much as the next guy,” Carter said. “Of course, you always want to compete with the best at the combine and things of that nature, but I felt like that was really good. Definitely a chip on my shoulder coming in, but I feel like it’s something that I have been through, so I feel good.”
Carter is trying to follow in the footsteps of former Tigers receiver Adam Humphries. Both players were lightly recruited, went on to earn starting jobs at Clemson and were not invited to the NFL combine.
Humphries went undrafted but is now a starting receiver for the Tampa Bay Bucs.
Carter said he has reached out to Humphries about this process, and Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said he sees plenty of similarities between the two.
“We’ve had lots of guys that are playing right now that didn’t get invited to the combine. Adam Humphries was just in the news. I think he signed about a $3 million deal. He didn’t get invited to the combine, but somebody saw something,” Swinney said. “And I think that, at the end of the day, all you can ask for is an opportunity. Whether you’re a first-rounder or a free agent or a tryout free agent, these guys just want an opportunity.”
