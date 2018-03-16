How Ray-Ray McCloud had a unique workout at Clemson's pro day

The versatility that Ray-Ray McCloud showed off throughout the 2017 season was on full display Thursday at Clemson’s pro day.
The Florida native worked out as a wide receiver, defensive back and on special teams during Clemson’s annual event held at its indoor facility.
McCloud, who caught 49 passes for 503 yards last year, looked like a natural athlete whether he was running routes, backpedaling or fielding punts.
“I went as hard as I could go out there. I was blessed to have an opportunity to come out for pro day, and I gave it all I’ve got,” McCloud said. “A few coaches wanted to see me backpedal a little bit, so I showed them that a little bit and ran routes. That’s what I came here to do.”
McCloud went through half of the defensive back drills before resting up to be ready for receiver drills.
He played primarily wide out last season but did spend time on defense, including matching up with N.C. State leading receiver Kelvin Harmon in the final minutes of the game in Raleigh.
The Tigers, with McCloud in at cornerback, got a stop on the final drive of the game to preserve the seven-point victory.
“I think he was a very big bright spot today. He really helped himself. He was outstanding... I thought he hit a home run in all areas,” Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said. “He did all his drill work, unbelievable ball skills. He showed very good route running. He showed some good stuff from the slot. He caught some punts, and they also did some DB work with him. He did everything, and a little bit more, that he needed to do.”
McCloud made it clear that he sees himself as a wide receiver in the NFL, but he also said he will do whatever he can to help the team that selects him.
The junior added that he has no problem playing defensive back or any position on special teams if that’s what he’s asked to do.
"I’m 100 percent as a wide receiver of course, but if a team needs me to play defense, I’m willing to do that, and I’m going to be great at it," McCloud said. "I can play anywhere on the field and be a great resource for the team, a great tool. I’m a team player.”
McCloud called the NFL draft experience “exhausting, but a once in a lifetime opportunity.”
He believes he improved his stock, not only because of his drill work, but also because of his 40-yard dash time.
Clemson did not provide official numbers, but McCloud was told that he ran in the high 4.3s or low 4.4s. McCloud ran a 4.53 at the NFL combine.
“I feel like, at the combine, I didn’t run how I wanted to,” he said. “I had to wait for however many days to show again that I can run. I came out here and did that.”
McCloud is not looking back after making the decision to turn pro after his junior season. Whether he is an early round pick, late round pick or goes undrafted, he believes he made the best choice for himself.
“I’ll leave that up to the Lord,” McCloud said of where he might land. “Wherever I end up, I end up. I’m going to play hard for whoever I play for.”
