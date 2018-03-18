Clemson shortstop Logan Davidson had an RBI for the Tigers Sunday against N.C. State.
NC State baseball completes sweep of Clemson

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

March 18, 2018 04:04 PM

N.C. State completed a three-game sweep of No. 5 Clemson with a 5-4 victory Sunday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The Tigers (16-4, 3-3) had lost only one game all season entering the weekend before being swept by the 23rd-ranked Wolfpack.

Clemson finished with only five hits against N.C. State, with Grayson Byrd leading the way, going 2-for-4 with two runs, a double and an RBI.

The Wolfpack also had five hits but three of those were home runs. Will Wilson finished 2-for-2 with two home runs and a pair of walks to lead N.C. State’s offense.

N.C. State took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a homer by Wilson off Clemson starter Jake Higginbotham, before Clemson’s Logan Davidson tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom half of the inning on a solo homer.

The Tigers took a 3-1 lead in the second on an RBI double by Byrd and sac fly by Kyle Wilkie, but the Wolfpack answered right back.

Josh McLain hit a two-run homer in the top of the third inning to tie the game at 3-3.

Clemson regained the lead in the fourth on an RBI double by Wilkie. Brad Debo tied the game at 4-4 in the sixth inning when he grounded into a double play but a run scored.

Wilson’s second homer of the day came in the eighth inning and gave the Wolfpack (18-3, 5-1) the lead for good.

Joe O’Donnell (1-1) earned the win for N.C. State, pitching the final three innings without allowing a run.

Ryan Miller (2-1) suffered the loss for the Tigers, allowing one run in three innings of relief. Higginbotham allowed only two hits in five innings but walked three, hit a batter and surrendered four runs.

Clemson returns to action on Tuesday when it plays at Coastal Carolina.

