Clemson baseball drops series against NC State

N.C. State handed Clemson its first series loss of the season with a 6-1 victory on Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
The Tigers were shut out in Game 1 of the series 4-0 on Friday before dropping Game 2 on Saturday.
Clemson was 16-1 entering this weekend’s series against the Wolfpack before dropping back-to-back games.
The Tigers (16-3) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI single by Kyle Wilkie before N.C. State scored one run in each of the next five innings to take a 5-1 lead.
Never miss a local story.
The Wolfpack added a run in the top of the ninth and finished off the 6-1 victory.
Josh McLain, Will Wilson and Patrick Bailey finished with multiple hits for the Woflpack.
Brian Brown earned the win, allowing one run in six innings of work. Reid Johnston earned the save with three scoreless innings of relief.
Wilkie and Robert Jolly were the only players to finish with multiple hits for the Tigers.
Brooks Crawford suffered his first loss of the season to fall to 1-1 on the year.
Comments