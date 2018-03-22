South Carolina's relationship fell off with blue chip QB, but Clemson is coming in

Clemson will be one of the schools in it until the end with Monroe, N.C. quarterback Sam Howell. South Carolina, which was one of Howell's first offers, has moved in other directions for quarterbacks since Dan Werner arrived as quarterbacks coach and no longer is in the mix.
"I haven't really been talking to South Carolina that much," Howell said. "That relationship kind of fell off after Coach Roper left. It was a school I was very interested in."
Howell took a pair of visits to USC last football season but has not been there this year. He has been to Clemson twice, however, and the Tigers are making a big push for him. His most recent visit there was March 12.
"Clemson is one school that hasn't offered very many quarterbacks and they keep telling me that I'm their guy in this class, they want me to be their guy," Howell said. "I like Clemson. I've always liked Clemson. They will always be in the mix when I make my decision."
Howell has seen in the inside of the Clemson program and met with Dabo Swinney and Brandon Streeter. What he has seen and heard about the program, he likes.
"I just really like what Dabo has done with the program," Howell said. "I know he's going to be there for a long time. He's built that program with culture, a culture that's build to last. I love being in Clemson. Every time I go there I have a really good time. Obviously their game day is just amazing. That experience is one of the best in college football. Also, they are going to play at the highest level every single year."
One might think it would be hard for Clemson to attract a high level quarterback like Howell for the 2019 class considering the Tigers have a room full of highly acclaimed quarterbacks for the future in Trevor Lawrence, Hunter Johnson and Chase Brice. Not an issue said Howell.
"Honestly, it won't affect me that much. I think there are way more important things to look at when making a college decision. That's not going to be the reason I don't go there if I don't choose Clemson."
Howell most recently visited Ohio State. He also has been to Tennessee and West Virginia. He will visit Florida on March 30 and Florida State the following day. He's not sure if he'll return to Clemson before he makes his decision within the next month or two.
Howell listed a top group currently as Clemson, Tennessee, Ohio State, North Carolina, Florida and Florida State and they are all recruiting him hard. He does not plan to reduce the list publicly, just make a choice and announce it at his school.
Howell will sign and graduate in December. Last season he passed for 3,372 yards and 36 touchdowns and rushed for 1,594 yards and nine touchdowns.
