Top cornerback recruit drops in at Clemson

North Palm Beach, Fla., defensive back Kaiir Elam (6-foot, 177 pounds) spent much of Wednesday at Clemson checking out the Tigers as part of a college tour.
Prior to Clemson, he visited Georgia and N.C. State, and Thursday he will visit Auburn. Clemson left a big impression on him.
"It was better than I expected. Very state of the art," Elam said. "All the coaches on campus came outside to greet me. The facilities were top, the best I've ever seen. The campus is beautiful. Coach (Brent) Venables talked a lot about what I can do and come help at Clemson."
Dabo Swinney was out of town so Elam spent most of his time with Venables and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed. And they filled him on what they see for him at Clemson.
"They like me as a boundary corner who can guard the team's best receiver, biggest and fastest receiver on the boundary side," he said. "I'm like the number one corner on their board he showed me in the meeting room."
Elam has many other offers to include Alabama, Stanford, Syracuse, Florida, Georgia Tech, Oregon, Florida State and Ohio State.
"I do have a favorite but I don't want to say," Elam offered. ""Just sit back and wait, no rush to commit anywhere, just go and visit some more schools, play my senior season and hopefully commit after that."
Elam has not other visits planned right now but he will take more. He said he is not planning to sign early.
Last season he had 30 tackles with two interceptions and he scored four offensive and special teams touchdowns.
Elam's father played at Notre Dame and Penn State and in the NFL and his uncle is former Florida star Matt Elam who is a former first round draft pick.
