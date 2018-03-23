Clemson Tigers guard Gabe DeVoe (10) shoots the ball against Kansas Jayhawks center Udoka Azubuike (35) during the game in the Midwest regional of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at CenturyLink Center.
Kansas ends Clemson's NCAA run in Sweet 16

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

March 23, 2018 09:27 PM

Omaha, Nebraska

The Clemson basketball team’s NCAA Tournament run came to an end Friday night in Omaha, but not without a fight.

The Tigers rallied from a 20-point second-half deficit to pull within four in the final seconds, but the early hole proved to be too much to overcome as the Kansas Jayhawks held on for the 80-76 win.

Five days after everything seemed to go right for Clemson in a 31-point victory against Auburn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, it was Kansas that couldn’t miss early as the Jayhawks built a 13-point halftime lead and never trailed.

The crisp offense, sharp shooting and go-easy attitude that Clemson displayed throughout the opening two rounds of the NCAA Tournament was nowhere to be found for the first 20 minutes of the game as the Tigers turned the ball over eight times in the first half.

Kansas pushed its lead to 20 early in the second half, going on a 9-2 run out of the break before Clemson rallied back.

Senior Gabe DeVoe finished with 31 points, the most ever by a Clemson player in an NCAA tournament game.

The Tigers end their season 25-10 overall.

