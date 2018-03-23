Jacob Hennessy pitched 7.1 strong innings to lead Clemson past Louisville on Friday night.
Jacob Hennessy pitched 7.1 strong innings to lead Clemson past Louisville on Friday night. Jeff Blake The State file photo
Jacob Hennessy pitched 7.1 strong innings to lead Clemson past Louisville on Friday night. Jeff Blake The State file photo

Clemson University

Jacob Hennessy pitches Clemson baseball past Louisville in ACC series opener

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

March 23, 2018 09:14 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY
Jacob Hennessy pitched a career-long 7.1 innings to lead No. 10 Clemson to a 3-1 victory against No. 11 Louisville at Jim Patterson Stadium on Friday night.


The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 17-5 overall and 4-3 in the ACC. The Cardinals dropped to 17-5 and 3-4.


Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Hennessy (2-1) earned the win by allowing just five hits, one run and two walks with six strikeouts. Ryan Miller pitched the final 1.1 innings to record his second save. Louisville starter Adam Wolf (3-1) suffered the loss, as he gave up four hits, three runs (one earned) and three walks with nine strikeouts in 8 innings.


With two outs in the top of the second inning, Kyle Wilkie hit a two-run double, then the Cardinals responded with a run in the bottom of the second inning. Chris Williams led off the fourth inning with a walk and scored on a double by Drew Wharton, who had three hits in the game.


The series continues Saturday at 1 p.m.

  Comments  