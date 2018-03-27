How Clemson football is going to replace defensive MVP Dorian O'Daniel

Clemson returns eight starters from last year’s defense that led the Tigers to the College Football Playoff, including a handful of All-Americans up front. But the Tigers must replace, perhaps, their defensive MVP from 2017 — linebacker Dorian O’Daniel.
The All-American was a Butkus Award finalist l after recording 104 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and a pair of pick-sixes.
O'Daniel excelled in coverage and at stopping the run, allowing him to stay on the field, no matter the situation.
Redshirt sophomore Isaiah Simmons, who played safety last season, is hoping to fill in for O’Daniel in 2018. He has been transitioning into the nickel-Sam position that O'Daniel played and is pleased with how the move is going.
“Mainly just getting comfortable out there in all the space, because I’m used to playing safety in the boundary,” Simmons said. “I feel like I’m moving along, progressing somewhat fast, but I always want to get better and better every day. I would love to be better than what I am right now. But you best believe I’m going to work to get there.”
Simmons, who played in all 14 games last season, watched O’Daniel’s stellar senior season closely, hoping for an opportunity this year.
He was planning to talk to Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables this offseason about getting a shot to replace O’Daniel, but he did not have to do much convincing. Venables had already thought about the idea of Simmons moving from safety to nickel-Sam.
“I’m glad me and him were on the same page without even knowing it,” Simmons said. “But just sitting there, talking with a few of my buddies on the team, I was just like, ‘That might be the position for me.’ So I guess we can figure it out and see in the spring, because I can always go back.”
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is pleased with what he has seen from Simmons to prove he is an every-down player.
“What I hoped I would see. Range, some diversification from him,” Swinney said. “We love him at the nickel-Sam position. And we love him on the back end. He’s got length and range and ball skills, and he’s really starting to figure things out. He hasn’t played a ton of snaps, but he’s got a bright future, and he’ll be a guy that will be a factor for us.”
Simmons believes that his versatility will help at Clemson and when he begins his pro career.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder is a freak athlete who moves exceptionally well for his size.
"I feel like versatility, I feel like that boosts you completely. For instance, a guy who can play receiver who can also play corner, that’s going to boost his stock," Simmons said. "Minkah Fitzpatrick, he can play anywhere in the secondary. That’s probably why he’s going to be the first defensive back taken (in the draft)."
