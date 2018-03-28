Clemson has lots of young talent at WR but a veteran could be the surprise star in 2018

Clemson has plenty of young star power at wide receiver ready to step up this season, from former five-star recruit Tee Higgins to class of 2017 top 100 prospect Amari Rodgers to class of 2016 top 100 recruit Cornell Powell.
But it was redshirt senior Trevion Thompson who was the Tigers’ best receiver early in spring practice, according to co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott. And it is Thompson who has continued to impress throughout the spring, according to Tigers coach Dabo Swinney.
The Durham, N.C., native, who has been patiently waiting for an opportunity to burst into the spotlight, could get his chance in 2018.
Thompson has 32 catches for 317 yards in his career but has a chance to best those numbers in one season this year.
“He’s an inspiration to his teammates. He’s one of those guys who probably could have left and started at a ton of places, but he’s just stuck with it, and he’s very confident in himself, and he’s one of those guys that will play on Sunday,” Swinney said. “He can play all three positions, he’s very smart, he’s become a very technically sound, a very skilled route runner and he just hasn’t had quite as many opportunities as some of the other guys, but man, I’m a big Trevion Thompson fan.”
Despite receiving only one start through his redshirt junior season at Clemson, Thompson never considered transferring.
He has trusted that his chance would come, and he believes his chance is here.
“Everything is not always on your time,” Thompson said. “I’m going to go ahead and give it to God. It’s all His timing. So, just patience for me and just trusting His process.”
The versatility that Swinney spoke about is what Thompson believes gives him an advantage entering this year.
Thompson knows all three receiver positions and knows the details of Clemson’s offense.
“I know the system. I know a little bit more than these younger guys,” he said. “Physical wise, I was never lacking, but just pretty much knowledge wise and just knowing coverages and knowing why plays are ran and what my job is for. And also just knowing every position on the field. That’s benefited me.”
Clemson has a long line of players that have burst onto the scene late in their careers, and Thompson believes he is next.
Defensive end Vic Beasley, who was a senior when Thompson redshirted, as well as linebacker Dorian O’Daniel, who finished his eligibility last season, have inspired Thompson.
Beasley was not a starter until his junior season, while O’Daniel had a relatively quiet career before putting together an All-American season in 2017.
“I heard coach Swinney talk about Vic and how he didn’t really play until his senior year, so that motivated me. I’ve never been a quitter, so that motivated me too,” Thompson said. “Dorian and those guys that I’ve been closer with in age, they just said just keep your head down and keep pushing.”
While Thompson is fighting for playing time and trying to earn a starting job, he is also trying to help the younger receivers, including Higgins, Rodgers, Powell, Diondre Overton and T.J. Chase.
Thompson hopes those players will soon know every detail of the playbook and have the same versatility that he possesses.
“I’ve noticed that most of the guys, they look up to me,” Thompson said. “They know that I’ve been here. They know that I’ve put in the time. They know that I have the knowledge, and they know that I come to work every day. So it’s nothing that I can’t tell them that they won’t listen to because I don’t lack. I just help those guys out and I come to work every day.”
