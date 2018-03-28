He's a Georgia commit, but he can't stop thinking about Clemson

IMG Academy (Fla.) defensive end Nolan Smith (6-foot-3, 232 pounds) has been committed to Georgia since January of 2017. He has not wavered on the commitment, but he's also not shut down his recruiting. He visited Alabama in February and remains keenly interested in Clemson as well.
"They are still in it, but it's kind of hard because I really want to play in the 3-4 defenses, but I just can't, it's just some reason that I just can't stop thinking about Clemson," Smith said. "It's not like most colleges, where boys go out and party and stuff like that. They say that's not Clemson, and I feel like that's the type of environment I want to be in. You know, we are family, and we work together. Like at IMG, most people don't know we spend most our time together, like we're a real brotherhood, because we spend seven days a week not just at practice, in school, we live with each other.”
Clemson already has an in with Smith. Actually, two of them, his former IMG teammates Xavier Thomas and Mike Jones, who enrolled in January and are going through spring practice.
"You know just talking to them, and it’s a lot going on up there, I really like it there’s a lot going on in the right direction, and it's in a good way," Smith said. "You know they say it’s like a spot for me. But you know they tell me that because they are already there and stuff like that.”
Never miss a local story.
Smith said he's in regular contact with Dabo Swinney, Brent Venables and Todd Bates. He plans to visit Clemson again, possibly for the spring game April 14.
Comments