Clemson blasts Boston College in Game 1 of series

Clemson starter Jacob Hennessy allowed one hit in six innings, and the Tigers scored 10 runs for the second consecutive game as Clemson pounded Boston College 10-2 Thursday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Hennessy earned the win, improving to 3-1. The only run he allowed came in the second inning and was unearned.
The lefty got plenty of help from his offense as Clemson scored three runs in the first inning and two in the second to grab control.
The victory improves the 12th-ranked Tigers to 20-6 (6-4 ACC), while Boston College falls to 9-14 (4-6).
Robert Jolly drove in all three of Clemson's runs in the first inning, doubling with the bases loaded.
Chris Williams pushed Clemson's lead to 5-1 with a two-run single in the second inning.
The scored remained 5-1 until Logan Davidson drove in a run with a sac bunt in the sixth inning and Seth Beer added an RBI single later in the inning to put the Tigers ahead 7-1.
Beer finished off the scoring for Clemson with a three-run homer in the eighth, before the Eagles scored one run in the ninth.
Beer finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs and also walked twice. Patrick Cromwell added two hits for Clemson.
The teams will play Game 2 of the three-game series Friday at 6:30 p.m.
