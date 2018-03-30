Clemson clinches series with win against Boston College

No. 8 Clemson scored four runs in the first inning and three runs in the sixth inning en route to a 9-4 victory against Boston College at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night. The Tigers, who took a 2-0 series lead, improved to 21-6 overall and 7-4 in the ACC. The Eagles dropped to 9-15 and 4-7.
In the first inning, Robert Jolly reached on a fielder's choice that scored a run, then Drew Wharton ripped a run-scoring single. Kyle Wilkie followed with a two-run single to cap Clemson's four-run frame. Scott Braren cut the Tiger lead in half in the fourth inning with a two-run homer. In the sixth inning, Seth Beer blasted a solo homer, his ninth of the year, then Clemson added two more two-out runs, highlighted by Wilkie's run-scoring single. The Tigers scored two insurance runs in the eighth inning.
Tiger starter Brooks Crawford (2-1) earned the win, as he gave up six hits, two runs and no walks with five strikeouts in 5 innings pitched. Ryan Miller pitched the final 4 innings to record his third save. Eagle starter Dan Metzdorf (0-4) suffered the loss, as he yielded seven hits, four runs and four walks with nine strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched.
The series concludes Saturday at 2 p.m.
