New details emerge in arrests of former Clemson football players

Former Clemson football players C.J. Fuller and Jadar Johnson and former Duke defensive tackle Quaven Ferguson were arrested Wednesday afternoon on charges of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, according to a press release from the Clemson Police Department.
According to arrest warrants obtained by The State, the three entered an apartment on Sloan Street with the intent to commit a robbery at approximately 3:38 p.m. on Wednesday.
Once inside the apartment, the three are accused of presenting and pointing a handgun at the victim, according to the warrants.
Fuller, Johnson and Ferguson are accused of then removing a large amount of cash from the kitchen cabinet and a nightstand in the back bedroom, the warrants state.
The three were identified from a video from the city of Clemson parking deck. They are accused of driving a white, four-door Mercedes, which is registered to a family member of one of the men, according to the warrants.
They were captured on video fleeing back to the vehicle and were arrested later on Wednesday without incident, according to police.
Johnson also has a previous arrest as he was charged with malicious injury to real property of less than $2,000 by the Clemson Police Department in November.
The three have been released on bond as of Thursday afternoon.
Fuller, a running back, started three games for Clemson in 2017 and rushed for 217 yards with three touchdowns. He announced his intentions to transfer for the 2018 season in February.
After redshirting in 2014 Fuller rushed for 599 yards and four touchdowns over the next three years.
Johnson, an Orangeburg native, was a first-team All-ACC safety in 2016 as he helped the Tigers to the national title.
He started 17 games during his career with 106 tackles and nine interceptions.
Ferguson, who is from Easley, recorded 22 tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss during his first three seasons at Duke. Ferguson announced in January that he was leaving Duke’s team.
