Clemson basketball trying to cash in on postseason run with Top-100 recruit

Fresh off a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament, the Clemson men's basketball coaching staff is hoping to convert success on the court into momentum in recruiting. The Tigers first post postseason offer went out Wednesday to 6-foot-7 Greg Gantt of Fayetteville, N.C.
"They’ve been recruiting me for awhile so it felt good to finally get that offer," Gantt said. "I feel like it’s some place I can play and make a difference."
Clemson's fourth-place finish in the ACC and two wins in the NCAA Tournament certainly raised the Tigers' profile. Gantt noticed and thinks more good things are ahead for Brad Brownell and company.
"They're winners and that’s always key for me," Gantt said. "I'm a competitor and I play to win. I feel they can use me in multiple ways. I can play the four and stretch the defense or play on the wing and use my athleticism and skill set there. I can guard multiple positions, too."
Gantt said his most recent visits were to N.C. State and Wake Forest. He has no others set up at this point. South Carolina also is an offer and he said he hears from the Gamecocks "here and there." Some of his other offers are Virginia Tech, Louisville, Florida, Cincinnati, Xavier, Oklahoma State, Providence and Charlotte.
