Seth Beer leads Clemson baseball to series sweep of Boston College

Seth Beer homered for the fourth consecutive game as Clemson defeated Boston College 8-3 Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium to complete a series sweep of the Eagles.
The Tigers trailed 3-2 entering the bottom of the fifth inning before scoring six runs over their final four at bats.
No. 12 Clemson improves to 22-6 (8-4) with the victory, while Boston College is now 9-16 (4-8).
Jordan Greene and Logan Davidson each had two hits for the Tigers, and Greene hit his first homer of the season.
Clemson returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Coastal Carolina at 6:30 p.m.
