Clemson baseball powers its way past Coastal Carolina

Clemson hit four home runs in a 6-1 victory against Coastal Carolina Tuesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
The eighth-ranked Tigers (23-6) got homers from Logan Davidson, Chris Williams, Grayson Byrd and Jordan Greene in the victory.
Greene homered in his second consecutive game after not going deep all season prior to Saturday's matchup against Boston College.
The victory came two weeks after the Tigers lost at Coastal Carolina (21-10) on a walk-off grand slam.
Clemson took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a solo homer by Williams and pushed its lead to 4-0 when Greene and Davidson hit back-to-back homers in the fifth. Greene's home run was a two-run shot.
Coastal cut the lead to 4-1 in the top of the seventh before Byrd hit a solo homer and Seth Beer added an RBI double in the bottom half of the inning to push the lead to 6-1.
Spencer Strider earned the win for the Tigers, allowing one run in 6 2/3 innings of work to improve to 3-0 on the year.
Clemson begins a three-game series at Notre Dame on Friday.
Comments