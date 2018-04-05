Clemson offensive coordinator shares his message to C.J. Fuller following arrest

Clemson co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott has been around C.J. Fuller for years.
Elliott helped recruit Fuller to Clemson from nearby Easley High and was his position coach from 2014 through 2017.
Elliott has sat in position meetings with Fuller and knows his family well and was not expecting the news he received last week when he learned that Fuller, Jadar Johnson and Quaven Ferguson were arrested on armed robbery charges.
Fuller was set to graduate from Clemson in May and was going to transfer to another school for his final season of eligibility.
“In dealing with young people and the challenges that they have every single day, it caught me by surprise, but at the same time, they’ve got so many distractions from people pulling on them and like I tell them, it’s easier than you think to make a bad decision. It’s a lot easier and there’s a lot of examples of it every single day,” Elliott said. “Just surprised, the severity of the situation, a little bit surprised on that, but at the same time, too, I know that there’s a lot of young people that are exposing themselves to different influences that sometimes you just get caught up in the moment and you’re in a bad situation.”
Elliott has reached out to Fuller since the arrest but they have only communicated through text message.
He has also spoken with Fuller’s mom.
“I know it’s a tough time for him and his family. I’ve definitely got a lot of prayers going up for him. He also knows that he’s been around me long enough to know that you’re going to be held accountable for your actions,” Elliott said. “I’m trying not to rush to any conclusions, I just want to give him his due process and the one thing I did tell him, I said, ‘Look, man. I love you regardless. I know there will be sometimes you do some things where I don’t like you, but I’m always going to love you and this situation is not going to determine that. But you’ve got to face the consequences and if you’re involved in it, then you take it like a man, hopefully move forward and get better from it.’”
BUSY FRIDAY
Clemson is holding its coaches clinic on Friday and is expecting more than 700 high school coaches to be in attendance.
The Tigers will hold practice on Friday and will give high school coaches an opportunity to see how the Tigers coaching staff runs a typical practice.
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson will speak at the event.
“The Friday practice is much more oriented for the visiting coaches to try to help them. We don’t have a scrimmage day on that. We try to help them so they can see how we practice, how we install things in individual work, stuff like that,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “Coach Pederson from the Eagles is going to be our speaker. We’re excited about having him here.”
Clemson will then have a practice on Monday and another practice on Wednesday before next Saturday’s spring game.
FAR FROM PERFECT
Clemson still has a lot of progress it needs to make before its opener in September, and the biggest issue is building depth, according to Swinney.
“We’re an average football team right now. That’s where we are. We’re not a great team. But we ain’t gotta be a great team in April. We need to be a great team in September,” Swinney said. “We’re just kind of not where we need to be. Our consistency, you name it, across the board, we’ve got too many guys making mental errors. We’re doing too many stupid things like bad snaps. And I’m talking about the whole team. I’m talking about 100 and something guys. It would be easy for me to throw our top 22 out there, and we’d look pretty good. But they’re all ours and they all matter.”
