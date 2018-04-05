Clemson basketball guard transferring from program

Clemson basketball guard Scott Spencer is transferring from the program, Tigers coach Brad Brownell announced in a release on Thursday.
Spencer appeared in 19 games this past season and averaged 1.3 points and 0.6 rebounds. He shot 25 percent from the field and 13 percent from 3-point range.
“I’d like to thank Scott for his commitment and dedication to our program over the last two seasons,” Brownell said. “We wish him the best of luck in the future.”
Spencer, who just completed his sophomore season, appeared in six games as a freshman and scored eight points on the season.
He signed with the Tigers for the class of 2016 out of Blue Ridge High in Virginia. He was rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 184 prospect in the country by the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Brownell said following Clemson's run to the Sweet 16 that he would not be surprised if there were transfers in the offseason.
"That could happen, absolutely. We're still working through that with guys on our team right now. College basketball is hard and hard for players too sometimes. What we ask of these kids is a lot," he said. "Everything (you go through) to get ready, and then sometimes you don't get to play as much. So I think there's a possibility that could happen. That could happen every year... It's hard to keep playing like that and working like that and not play as much as you want, so I don't know, it could happen."
