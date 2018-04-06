Clemson OC on why his unit has succeeded against Tigers defense in spring

Clemson’s offense has experienced its share of success against Clemson’s defense this spring, particularly excelling with big plays.
Tigers offensive coaches have said on multiple occasions that they are pleased with the explosiveness the offense has shown, while defensive coordinator Brent Venables made his unit run for about 20 minutes following a scrimmage last week.
Clemson co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott believes an increased tempo is one of the reasons for his unit’s success.
Elliott said at the start of spring practice that he wanted to focus on tempo this spring, and with the spring game about a week away, he is pleased with the progress his offense has made.
“I think that it’s probably the reason why we’ve been able to have some success versus our defense is because we’re playing fast and we’re not giving those guys an opportunity to get their cleats screwed in the ground, to check their keys and their indicators to anticipate what’s coming,” Elliott said. “So, if you can play fast then obviously you neutralize some of the knowledge and the experience that the guys on defense have. And now you can kind of dictate different things and you can try to get them in some base situations that give you success with your play-calling.”
Clemson had a new starting center, quarterback and running back at this time a year ago but now returns veterans Justin Falcinelli, Kelly Bryant and Tavien Feaster.
That is allowing Clemson to play faster this spring and should carry over into the fall.
“You think about it last year, Falcinelli was a first-year starter. Kelly’s trying to go win the job. He’s trying to get the plays, much less think about the tempo,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “Just a lot of new pieces. And I think we’re a little more settled right now. I think the guys are doing a little better job.”
The Tigers averaged 81 plays per game in 2016 and 75 plays per game last season. Swinney would like to see the 2017 number increased this year.
“We want to always be a good tempo team and take advantage of those opportunities. It starts with being able to run the football … I think that’s where it starts,” Swinney said. “And then just everybody being comfortable. We’ve got enough guys coming back that have played in some of these key roles, that I think it’s helping drive that a little bit too.”
Comments