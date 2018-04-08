Clemson baseball sweeps doubleheader, earns series win at Notre Dame

Clemson swept a doubleheader against Notre Dame on Sunday to earn a series win against the Fighting Irish.
The Tigers (25-7, 10-5) dropped Game 1 on Saturday before earning a pair of wins on Sunday.
No. 8 Clemson won Game 2 of the series 6-3 before topping the Fighting Irish 5-2 to close out the series.
In the first game on Sunday, Clemson led 6-0 after six innings and held on for the victory.
Jordan Greene and Kier Meredith hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning to give Clemson a 2-0 lead. Greene then drove in a pair of runs in the fourth inning with a single to put the Tigers on top 4-0.
Clemson added a run in the fifth inning on an RBI single by Drew Wharton and pushed its lead to 6-0 in the sixth when Kyle Wilkie hit a solo homer.
Brooks Crawford earned the win for the Tigers, allowing one run in seven innings.
In the second game on Sunday, Chris Williams hit an RBI single in the first inning to give Clemson a 1-0 lead.
The Tigers pushed the lead to 3-0 in the fifth when Meredith hit an RBI single and Greene stole home.
Notre Dame pulled to within 3-2 in the sixth, but Clemson added a pair of insurance runs in the eighth inning when Williams hit an RBI single and Logan Davidson scored during a double play.
Jake Higginbotham earned the win for the Tigers, allowing two runs in five innings.
Clemson faces Georgia on Tuesday in North Augusta.
