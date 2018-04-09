Could Clemson have a two-quarterback system in 2018? Tigers coach weighs in

Clemson’s coaching staff has made it apparent that it believes the Tigers have four quarterbacks they can win with.
But could Clemson use a two-quarterback system in 2018? That is something that will be decided down the road, according to Tigers co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott.
“That is not anything that we’ve even talked about, to be honest. That really has not come up,” Scott said. “Coach (Dabo) Swinney will be 100 percent in charge of all that. We’ll kind of work our way through whenever we get there, but just being honest we have not talked about it one time.”
Clemson has gotten all four of its quarterbacks – Kelly Bryant, Hunter Johnson, Trevor Lawrence and Chase Brice – plenty of reps during spring practice.
Bryant entered as the favorite to win the job and is still the starter right now, but the other three quarterbacks have continued to push him throughout the spring.
Fans will get a glimpse at just how close the competition is during Saturday’s spring game at Death Valley.
“We’ve got four guys that can spin it. I think coach Swinney’s made the comment, and I second his comment, we can win with any four of those guys,” Scott said. “I’ve been here going on 10 years, and there’s some years where we had 1.5 quarterbacks, and you’re hoping your starter doesn’t get hurt. We’ve been very fortunate that we didn’t have some injuries at quarterback. This is the first time that we’ve had multiple guys that not just depth, but guys that can truly go out and win for you.”
Bryant passed for 2,802 yards and 13 touchdowns in his first year as a starter, leading Clemson to the 2017 ACC title and a third consecutive College Football Playoff berth.
Johnson was rated as the top quarterback in the country for the class of 2017 by ESPN, while Lawrence was rated as the top overall recruit in the country for the class of 2018 by Rivals and 247Sports.
Brice, who redshirted last season, has impressed the coaching staff since he arrived on campus last summer.
“Just to watch the way that they’ve competed with each other, the attitude that they have, it’s a healthy competition. One of them goes in there and throws a big strike for a touchdown. The next one comes in and he’s trying to match it. That really just kind of models what we want our program to be about with best being the standard and guys just focused on being their best,” Scott said. “That’s probably one of the things that I’m most excited about for the spring game next week is to stand on the sideline and watch those guys compete, because it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
There is an old adage in football that if you have two quarterbacks you don’t have one, but Scott does not buy into that thought process.
Scott is more than pleased with Clemson’s quarterback situation and doesn’t believe that you can have too many good quarterbacks.
“I like the scenario of having four quarterbacks,” Scott said. “I’ve got friends that are out there coaching, and they’re not real excited about next year because of quarterback situations. We’ve got four guys that we can go win a lot of games with next fall. We’ll just wait and see how all that shapes out.”
The spring game will be an opportunity for fans and coaches to see all four in a game-like atmosphere.
“We’ll have four playing in Death Valley in 2018… It’s going to be on April 14th,” Scott said with a smile.
