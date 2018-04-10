Clemson football still in front with California defender

Bellflower, Calif. linebacker Spencer Lytle visited several of his top schools last week and that included a stop at Clemson to wrap up the journey. He also saw Wisconsin, Notre Dame and Illinois during the week. Clemson moved onto Lytle's favored list after offering in March and his first visit there firmed up his initial feelings.
"The visit went great," Lytle said. "We all loved the visit. The campus and facilities are incredible. I attended a few player meetings and practice. I can definitely see myself at Clemson."
Clemson has made Lytle a top target at linebacker and Dabo Swinney and Brent Venables gave him and his family plenty of attention on the visit.
"We spent the most time with Coach Venables," he said. "He spent the entire first day and part of the second day with us touring the campus and meeting with a number of folks involved in the school and football. We also spent over an hour and a half with Coach Swinney. Clemson definitely showed I was a priority recruit. Clemson is no doubt among my top schools."
Lytle said the other schools standing out the most to him at this point are Notre Dame, Texas, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Cal and TCU. There is no order to the schools.
He said his decision timeline stretches from the end of his spring practice May 16 to September.
Comments