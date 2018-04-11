Ex-Clemson players accused of robbing former teammate's home while he was at practice

Former Clemson football players C.J. Fuller and Jadar Johnson are accused of robbing a former teammate and current Tigers player while he was at practice, according to 911 calls obtained by The State on Wednesday.
Fuller, Johnson and former Duke defensive lineman Quaven Ferguson are charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the March 28 incident at a downtown Clemson apartment.
“I’m at my boyfriend’s place right now and it was these two, like, really large black guys," the victim said during a 911 call. "I’m pretty sure they’re on the football team because not only were they ginormous, but my boyfriend’s also on the football team, so I think they knew him from that."
She went on to say that they took her phone and a bunch of cash before she believes they left on foot.
“I think there were two that came in and I think there was one lookout I’m pretty sure, but it all happened so fast, so I couldn’t tell you definitely,” she said. “One of them had a gun, he came in and I tried to push him out and stuff like that and I knew my boyfriend kept a gun ... since they knew that he also had a gun, I think they grabbed it out of his bedside table.”
The incident happened around 3:40 p.m., as the Tigers were holding a scrimmage at Death Valley.
Police were still at the apartment investigating when the apartment's owner "arrived from football practice," according to a supplemental incident report provided to The State through a public records request. The identities of both victims are redacted, but the owner of the apartment told police he knew Johnson and Fuller from playing football with them at Clemson, and that Fuller had been to the apartment before.
His girlfriend told police she was taking a nap when someone knocked at the door, according to the report. When she opened the door, a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and holding a black handgun pushed her back into the apartment. A second man ran into the apartment and also pushed her back.
While the first suspect rummaged through cabinets above the refrigerator, the victim ran outside and saw a third suspect at the bottom of the stairs, the report states. She ran back into the apartment toward the back bedroom, where one of the suspects followed her and threw her onto the bed.
During this scuffle, the victim pulled out a small patch of the suspect's hair, which was collected by police, the report states. That man grabbed cash from a bedroom drawer, and all three men ran toward the front door of the apartment, one of them grabbing the victim's iPhone on the way out.
Minutes before Clemson police received the 911 call about the robbery, the three suspects spoke to a parking enforcement officer in the downtown parking garage, according to the report. The officer was writing a ticket for the vehicle next to the white Mercedes, and saw the men run to the car, get in and leave.
The victim's cellphone was later found in the pool area of the apartment complex, which the suspects would have had to run through as the left, the report states.
All three suspects were charged March 28 and released on bond the following day. They declined to speak with an attorney after being read their Miranda rights.
Police wrote in the supplemental report that Johnson was allowed to make a phone call from the jail, during which he said to his mom that he "did something stupid."
They face up to 30 years in prison on the armed robbery charge and up to 10 years on the weapon charge, if convicted.
Johnson was an All-ACC safety at Clemson during his senior season in 2016, helping the Tigers to the national title.
Fuller was a member of Clemson’s 2016 national title team and was the Tigers’ starting running back at the start of the 2017 season.
He finished last year with 217 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while playing in all 14 game, with three starts.
Johnson opened up during Clemson’s Pro Day on March 15 about his struggles with depression and how Fuller helped him during that time.
Johnson, an Orangeburg native, was hoping to get another shot at the NFL after abruptly retiring from the New York Giants last summer during training camp.
Fuller announced in February that he was transferring from Clemson at the end of this semester and was planning to play his final year of college football elsewhere.
