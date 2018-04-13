Clemson gets commitment from linebacker out of Louisiana

Baton Rouge, La. linebacker Bryton Constantin (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) announced a commitment to Clemson on Friday afternoon after arriving for a weekend visit that's to include Saturday's spring game. Constantin chose the Tigers from a short list that also included Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Auburn, Florida, TCU and Houston.
"I feel like I'm really accepted up there," Constantin said. "They show me a lot of love. Even all the coaches. I talked to Coach Venables and he said how much they love me, how I acted and how I held myself. That means a lot. That shows me they are not just focused how good I am at football but how I am as a young man."
Last season Constantin totaled 104 tackles with 23 tackles for loss and six sacks. In Clemson's defense, and in particular their linebacker corps, he sees for himself the perfect fit.
"I know that their defense is physical and fast, their D-linemen are big but their linebacker aren't ginormous like these big old SEC linebackers," he said. "I feel like I can come in and fit in. I would have to learn inside backer and outside, and it never hurts to learn two positions. Just talking to him (Venables), I know that I can come in and fit in and play to that fast play style, just getting to the ball and causing chaos."
Constantin is the fifth commitment for the Tiger's 2019 class.
