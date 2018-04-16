Clemson football adds to blue chip haul with tailback commit

Clemson stayed hot on the recruiting trail Monday night with a commitment from Naples, Fla. running back Chez Mellusi (6-foot, 175 pounds). He's the Tigers' fifth commitment since Friday and the ninth for the 2019 class.
Mellusi visited Clemson for the first time last week and was offered and that moved the Tigers into his lead group with Miami and Notre Dame. After a week to think about it, he decided to go with Clemson.
"I knew as soon as I got on campus, so it was just a matter of me talking to my family and getting them on board as well," Mellusi said. "I've been in good contact with Coach (Tony) Elliott and Coach (Brandon) Streeter for months now, and it was just me visiting and getting a feel for the campus and the facilities. It was amazing. And the coaches are always fired up, always really happy around the players and I really liked it. I'm just glad I can contribute and keep (the success) going."
Mellusi could have stayed close to home and play at Miami, and he gave that strong consideration, too. But he also saw a chance to get away from home and grow by deciding to head to Clemson.
"Miami was probably the runner-up. That was probably one of my favorite schools going into the Clemson visit," he said. "I want to be my own person and I felt like Clemson was my opportunity to have a family away from home and would open me up to new things and allow me to be my own person. Miami was just not going to give me that because home is 20 minutes away."
Mellusi plays in a Veer offense in high school and rushed for 1500 yards and 19 touchdowns last season averaging 9 yards per carry. That's a much different offense compared to Clemson's spread attack but Mellusi said when it comes to handling the running back's job, he should be just fine.
"I'm a do-it-all kind of running back," Mellusi said. "I catch the ball out of the back field and the slot. I'm an all-three down back. And I block in every way in my offense."
Mellusi said he will sign in December but he's not yet sure if he will graduate early. He will set his official visit with Clemson around one of the home games.
