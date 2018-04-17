Top Midlands basketball prospect recaps Clemson visit

Lower Richland 6-foot-7 forward Christian Brown of is one of South Carolina's top prospects for the 2019 class.
His first offer came from Clemson two years ago and Tigers' head coach Brad Brownell has continued to work him hard. Brownell was in on Friday to visit with Brown.
"I was happy to be able to see Coach Brownell and Coach Smith for the visit," Brown said. "It meant a lot to see and feel I am a priority in their near future. I like how they have developed the wings that have recently left their program for the league. They are the hometown favorite so far. Out of the schools in South Carolina, they have recruited me the hardest."
Brown is not calling Clemson his overall favorite at this point but said the Tigers will be in his top five when he releases a list this summer.
Brown said he hasn't had that much contact from South Carolina recently, though the Gamecocks were an early offer. He's expecting assistant coach Perry Clark to visit him this week. Florida coach Mike White was in on Monday. Josh Pastner of Georgia Tech and Buzz Williams of Virginia Tech are scheduled for Tuesday and Will Wade of LSU is due in on Wednesday.
Brown said the only official visit he has set at this point is to UNLV in late May.
Notes:
▪ Clemson defensive back target Tyler Rudolph will take an official visit to Penn State this weekend. He visited Clemson unofficially last weekend.
▪ Clemson defensive back target Sheridan Jones (Virginia Beach, Va.) plans to announce something on Friday. He was at Clemson Saturday for the spring game. He's also had USC, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, Alabama, Tennessee and Nebraska on his short list.
▪ Per TigerIllustrated, 6-foot-9 UNC-Asheville sophomore transfer Jonathan Baehre visited Clemson on Saturday. He averaged seven points and five rebounds per game last season. He's a native of Germany.
▪ Trey McGowens, a 6-foot-3 Clemson guard target, was offered by Pitt.
