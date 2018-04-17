No. 14 Clemson baseball falls to No. 24 Georgia as recent struggles continue

Clemson shortstop Logan Davidson hit a leadoff homer Tuesday night at Georgia, but the Tigers did not score the rest of the game in a 6-1 loss to the Bulldogs.
No. 14 Clemson managed only four hits the entire night while falling to 1-4 in its past five games. The 24th-ranked Bulldogs finish the season 2-0 against Clemson after also beating the Tigers last week in North Augusta.
Clemson falls to 26-11 with the loss, while Georgia improves to 26-11.
Clemson’s early lead did not last long as the Bulldogs scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning off Tigers starter Travis Marr.
The freshman ended up allowing five runs in 1 1/3 inning before turning the game over to the bullpen.
Carson Spiers allowed one run in 2 2/3 innings of work, and the Tigers kept Georgia off the board after the third inning, but Clemson’s offense was unable to cut into the lead.
Will Proctor earned the win for Georgia, allowing one run in four innings of work.
Michael Curry had a pair of hits for the Bulldogs, Aaron Schunk tripled and drove in three runs and Adam Sasser homered and had two RBIs.
Clemson returns to action on Friday when it begins a three-game series at Wake Forest.
