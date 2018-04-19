Clemson basketball lands commitment from UNC Asheville transfer

Clemson basketball has landed a commitment from UNC Asheville forward Jonathan Baehre, a source confirmed to The State on Thursday.
Baehre averaged 7.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game this past season. The Germany native will have to sit out the 2018-19 season and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Baehre started 21 of 34 games this past year, helping the Bulldogs reach the NIT. He scored 28 points and had 14 rebounds in a loss to Southern Cal in the NIT.
The 6-foot-9 forward grew up in Germany before playing his senior season of high school basketball in Georgia.
