Virginia DB commits to Clemson. His reward? Being tackled by Tigers assistant

Highly recruited defensive back Sheridan Jones of Virginia Beach, Va., on Friday night announced a commitment to Clemson.
Jones (6-1 165) chose the Tigers primarily over Ohio State, though he also had South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Alabama, Tennessee and Nebraska on his last published short list. He's the Tigers' 10th commitment for the 2019 class and the third for the secondary.
Jones originally was in the 2020 class but with his academic work well ahead of schedule, he moved up to 2019. Clemson offered soon after he announced the change, and that's when the Tigers truly grabbed his attention.
"Clemson pretty much had an up on everybody from when they offered me," Jones said. "That was one the schools I was considering even when I didn't have the offer and then once I got it they were showing love from there on out. I committed Saturday at the spring game. I was in the office with Coach Swinney and Coach Venables. Coach Venables tackled me on the couch and they were hugging me and slapping my back. They were just smiling. They were excited."
And well they should be because, by all accounts, Jones is an aggressive defender who will help Venables replace some departing corners after the 2018 season.
"They definitely made me a top priority throughout the whole recruiting process," he said. "They need DBs at Clemson so they've got my commitment and I'm trying to get a couple of more guys on board and change things around over there. Clemson is a huge family so it makes me feel at home every time I've been there. It's a great school academically and athletically. Clemson has the best of both worlds and their need for a DB just bumped things up even higher."
Venables has found success in recent years recruiting Virginia with the likes of Jordan Williams, K'Von Wallace and Chad Smith playing roles. Jones said he hit his fellow Virginians up for some insight on Clemson during his visits.
"They told me that they love Clemson and they just brought them in like the family that they are," Jones said. "With K'Von, he was telling me that the need for corners is strong. From a DB that's already there talking to me - a future DB - is a great relationship that I can see happening."
Jones said he will be signing in December, graduating early and joining the Tigers for their January workouts.
