No. 14 Clemson baseball completes sweep of Wake Forest

Clemson hit four home runs Sunday afternoon at Wake Forest on its way to a 9-4 victory against the Demon Deacons.
Chris Williams, Grayson Byrd, Kyle Wilkie and Drew Wharton each homered for Clemson as the Tigers completed the series sweep.
Clemson had lost four of its past five games entering this weekend's series against Wake before breaking out of its slump in impressive fashion.
The Tigers are now 29-11 (14-7), while Wake Forest falls to 18-23 (10-11) after losing all three games.
The game was scoreless until the fourth inning when Wilkie drove in the first two runs of the game with a double, then scored later in the frame on a wild pitch and throw down to second. Jordan Greene put the Tigers on top 4-0 with a squeeze later in the inning.
Clemson pushed its lead to 6-0 in the fifth inning when Williams and Byrd hit back-to-back solo homers.
Wake Forest scored three runs in the sixth inning and one in the seventh to pull within 6-4, but Wilkie and Wharton homered and Logan Davidson drove in a run with a double as the Tigers increased their lead to 9-4.
Jake Higginbotham earned the win for Clemson, pitching five scoreless innings. Ryley Gilliam pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings to earn the save.
The Tigers will return to action on Tuesday when they host Kennesaw State at 6:30 p.m.
