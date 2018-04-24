Dabo has spring exit meetings with Clemson's 4 QBs. Here's what he learned

Clemson held its spring game on April 14, but Tigers coach Dabo Swinney is still wrapping up the spring with his team.
Clemson had a team meeting Monday afternoon, and Swinney is in the process of having an exit interview with more than 100 players who participated in spring ball.
Swinney spoke at a Prowl and Growl event Monday in Greenwood and said he still has about 40 more meetings to go. He has wrapped up meetings with the four quarterbacks battling for Clemson’s starting job: Kelly Bryant, Trevor Lawrence, Hunter Johnson and Chase Brice.
“It was great. We had good meetings. I met with all four quarterbacks. They’re important meetings because it’s just important to have that sit down one-on-one and just make sure you’re all on the same page and know exactly where you are,” Swinney said. “Obviously, with the quarterbacks, there’s a good competition going on, and exactly where they are grade-wise, what they’ve got to do, so it was good.”
Bryant, who led Clemson to the College Football Playoff last season, struggled during the spring game, completing 8 of 15 passes for 35 yards.
Lawrence, a true freshman, was the most impressive quarterback as he completed 11 of 16 passes for 122 yards and a score.
Swinney has said throughout the past several weeks that the Tigers can win with any of the four quarterbacks, but he added Monday night in Greenwood that there is still plenty for all of them to improve on.
“None of them graded a winner. They all had failing grades,” Swinney said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do, but it’s a good situation.”
Swinney added that no players have expressed a desire to transfer thus far, but that could change in the coming months.
Tigers players will get some time off once school is finished in the next couple of weeks.
“Finals are next week, and then they’ll have a little break. This is what we call their discretionary time. This is actually a pretty good break for them,” Swinney said. “Then summer school starts May 16th, and mandatory workouts will start the 21st. That’s good for them to have a little break, then we’ll get rolling. But we’ve got guys doing internships. We’ve got guys going to Costa Rica on a mission trip. There’s a lot going on these next few weeks, so (Monday’s meeting) was just kind of getting everybody on the same page and getting them ready for summer.”
