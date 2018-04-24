He opened some eyes last summer, now he's hoping for a Clemson offer

Berkeley offensive lineman Kamren McCray (6-foot-6 325) has an offer from South Carolina and is getting interest from Clemson and Arkansas. He attended Clemson's spring game earlier this month and with spring evaluation and camp season coming up, he's hopeful of showing the Tigers' he's worthy of an offer from them.
"I just wanted to see how they were as a team this year and get to talk to the coaches. I really haven't talked to them in a while,” McCray said. “Coach Caldwell told me to keep working hard and everything. They are going to stop by and see me during the spring and they want me to come back to camp in the summer. I would love an offer from Clemson. That would be really big. I feel like if I keep working hard then the offer will come in due time.”
McCray opened some eyes in summer camps last year and the Gamecocks offered him a that point, Florida, Georgia Tech and NC State also expressed interest in him through his camp work.
