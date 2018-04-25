2 playmakers among Clemson's top NFL prospects for 2018

Deon Cain and Ray-Ray McCloud each had productive careers during their time at Clemson.
Cain finished with more than 2,000 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns during his three seasons with the Tigers, including a career-high nine touchdown receptions in 2016 when Clemson won the national title.
McCloud was a steady receiver, as well as a threat in the return game during his three seasons at Clemson. He finished with a career-high 503 receiving yards this past season, returned a punt for a touchdown and even contributed at cornerback.
Despite all of their success during their college careers, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney believes the best is yet to come for the two Florida natives.
“I'm excited for both those guys and their future opportunities. To be honest with you, I think both of them have a chance to be better pros than they were as college players,” Swinney said. “I think Ray-Ray played running back in high school, and Deon played quarterback. So they really only played receiver for two and a half years of their career. So it's still all in front of them. They're still very much developing guys that have the skills and tools. But I think now they have a real foundation to build upon.”
Cain is expected to be the first Clemson product selected in the NFL draft, which begins Thursday night.
Most projections have him going in the fourth round, but he could hear his name called as early as Friday night when the second and third rounds take place.
McCloud is expected to be selected in the last couple of rounds, if at all, but will at least get an opportunity to prove himself as an undrafted free agent.
“Ray-Ray's a dynamic guy. He's going to have to be an impactful guy as a returner. I think he will. Lot of versatility to his game, and I think has a bright future,” Swinney said. “Same thing with Deon. Deon had a chance to be a great pick-up for someone. He's dynamic. He can play multiple positions. The same thing, he really just now, I think, has the foundation in place to be a great receiver. He's got good experience.”
Other Clemson players with an opportunity to be drafted include linebacker Dorian O’Daniel in the middle rounds, guard Taylor Hearn in the late rounds and safety Van Smith in the late rounds. Cornerback Ryan Carter is likely to sign a free agent contract.
WHEN CLEMSON NFL DRAFT HOPEFULS ARE EXPECTED TO BE PICKED
WR Deon Cain: 3rd-4th round
LB Dorian O'Daniel: 3rd-4th
G Taylor Hearn: 5th-6th round
WR Ray-Ray McCloud: 6th-undrafted
S Van Smith: 6th-undrafted
CB Ryan Carter: 6th-undrafted
