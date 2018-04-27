Funeral arrangements set for former Clemson, Steelers great Bennie Cunningham

Funeral arrangements for former Clemson and Steelers great Bennie Cunningham have been released.
The viewing will take place at the Beasley Funeral Home on Saturday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The address is 715 Augusta St., Greenville, S.C., 29605.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Seneca. The address is 502 East South 2nd Street, Seneca, S.C., 29678.
The funeral service will be held Sunday, April 29 at 2 p.m. at Seneca Baptist Church. The address is 1080 S. Oak Street, Seneca, 29678.
Cunningham died Monday morning at the age of 63 at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. He had been fighting cancer and was in the Cleveland Clinic since early January.
The Seneca native played for Clemson from 1972-75, earning All-American honors for the Tigers in 1974 and 1975.
Cunningham is arguably the greatest tight end in ACC history as he was the only tight end chosen to the ACC’s 50th Anniversary Team in 2003, which named the top 50 players in league history. He completed his Clemson career with 64 receptions for 1,044 yards and 17 touchdowns. His seven touchdown receptions in 1974 stood as a Clemson record for a tight end until 2011 when Dwayne Allen had eight.
Cunningham was drafted in the first round of the 1976 NFL draft by the Steelers and went on to play for Pittsburgh from 1976-85.
He won a pair of Super Bowl titles during his time with the Steelers and finished with 202 catches for 2,879 yards and 20 touchdowns during his NFL career.
Cunningham returned to the Clemson area after his playing days and earned an undergraduate degree and a masters degree in secondary education. He had a long career as a guidance counselor at West Oak High School in Westminster.
