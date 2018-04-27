Clemson's Dorian O'Daniel picked by Chiefs in NFL draft

Clemson linebacker Dorian O'Daniel woke up Friday morning hoping to hear his name called in the 2018 NFL draft.
O'Daniel had to wait until the end of the night, but he finally got his wish as he was selected by the Chiefs with the No. 100 overall pick.
O'Daniel was the last pick of the third round and the last pick of the night. Rounds 4-7 will take place on Saturday starting at noon.
The Maryland native led the Tigers in tackles this season with 104 this past season, 17 more than any other player on the team.
O'Daniel was named an All-American and was one of five finalists for the Butkus Award in 2017. He was third on the team with 11.5 tackles for loss and five sacks.
He also intercepted a pair of passes and returned both for touchdowns.
O'Daniel joins a Chiefs team that finished 10-6 last season, despite ranking 28th in the NFL in total defense.
Kansas City made the playoffs last year, losing 22-21 in the wild card round to the Tennessee Titans.
Comments