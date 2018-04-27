No. 14 Clemson baseball stays hot, wins at Virginia

Clemson's bullpen was lights out, pitching four scoreless innings, as the 14th-ranked Tigers won their sixth consecutive game Friday night at Virginia.
Clemson took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on a Seth Beer home run, his team-leading 12th of the year, before Virginia scored its only two runs of the game in the bottom of the third on a wild pitch and an RBI single by Andy Weber.
The Tigers took the lead for good in the top of the fourth inning on an RBI single by Kyle Wilkie and an RBI groundout by Sam Hall.
Jacob Hennessy earned the win for the Tigers, allowing a pair of runs in five innings to improve to 4-2.
Spencer Strider, Ryan Miller and Ryley Gilliam each pitched at least one scoreless inning, with Gilliam earning the save by pitching the final 1 1/3 innings.
Logan Davidson and Wilkie each had a pair of hits for Clemson.
With the victory, the Tigers improve to 32-11 (15-7), while Virginia falls to 24-18 (9-13).
Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m.
