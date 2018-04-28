Two Clemson receivers picked in sixth round of NFL Draft

Clemson has put its share of receivers in the NFL in recent years. Deon Cain and Ray Ray McLeod will have their shots.
The two Clemson Tigers went nearly back-to-back in the sixth round of the NFL Draft Saturday. The Indianapolis Colts selected Cain with the 185th pick overall. McCloud went to picks later to the Bills.
With the two selections, eight Clemson receivers have been drafted since 2010.
Cain finished with more than 2,000 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns during his three seasons with the Tigers, including a career-high nine touchdown receptions in 2016 when Clemson won the national title.
McCloud was a steady receiver, as well as a threat in the return game. He finished with a career-high 503 receiving yards this year and also returned a punt for a score.
